Tayfun Ozcan shows off precision and power in training clip ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Tayfun Ozcan is locked in for his upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

On June 9, Ozcan will make his fourth appearance under the ONE Championship banner. The 31-year-old will have to be ready for war as he takes on arguably his most formidable opponent thus far, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Ahead of his high-stakes kickboxing bout, ‘Turbine’ was seen showcasing his skills, which was posted on Instagram by ONE, with the caption saying:

“Power shots 💪🦵 Can the fifth-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender shock Superbon at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? @tayfunozcan91”

Tayfun Ozcan made his ONE Championship debut in October 2021, losing against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by split decision. Four months later, Ozcan returned and secured his first promotional win by taking out Enriko Kehl. ‘Turbine’ last fought in September 2022, losing against Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Superbon will be more motivated than ever for his upcoming fight. The Thai superstar won his first three fights in ONE, assembling a historic resume against Sitthichai, Grigorian, and Giorgio Petrosyan. On January 13, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion had his momentum halted when Chingiz Allazov shockingly knocked him out in the second round.

Not only are both fighters hungry for a win, but the stylistic matchup between Superbon and Tayfun Ozcan could lead to a Fight of the Year candidate. The featherweight kickboxing bout is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

