Superbon gearing up for return against Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn looks phenomenal ahead of his return against Tayfun Ozcan this June.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, who is scheduled to fight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, went viral this week after snapping a series of photos of himself in great fighting shape.

Superbon hasn’t been in the ring since he lost his belt to current ONE world title holder Chingiz Allazov this past January at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Weighed by the consequences of his early demise, the Thai superstar is on a mission to seek retribution as soon as he can.

Prior to fighting Allazov, Superbon was a handful for any of the featherweights. He has a unique Thai style that fundamentally relies on maintaining distance with strong push kicks. Although it sounds like an easy task for any foe to overcome, every contender he’s fought has had difficulties closing the distance.

Using this technique is a power strategy that only Superbon uses effectively. However, as a result of Allazov’s shocking victory over Superbon, top contenders like Tayfun Ozcan feel emboldened by the prospect of doing the same.

Ozcan is ready to utilize some of his striking and boxing prowess to his advantage. He’s technically sound, fast, and physically powerful - major attributes that he believes will equip him to win this fight and head to a world title.

Although he hasn’t had a lot of success in terms of wins in the ONE Championship, he’s a competitive fighter through and through.

So, on June 9, expect nothing but a striking war between Superbon and Ozcan, which will take place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans all over North America can watch the explosive main event live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

