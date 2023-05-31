Superbon Singha Mawynn translates beach training into KO blow of legend Giorgio Petrosyan

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is slated to start his comeback tour on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov.

Across the circle from him will be Turkey's Tayfun Ozcan. After losing his world title to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6, Superbon is looking to make a huge statement on his return to action.

Speaking of huge statements, Superbon made perhaps the biggest statement in the history of kickboxing by winning the world title in a knockout heard across time. Against the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, the Thai superstar pulled off one of the most brutal and perfectly placed head kicks you'll ever see.

ONE Championship posted the historic headkick edited together with Superbon's goofy training video in the beach with Trainer Gae:

"Application 💯 Superbon's journey back to the top begins with a high-stakes kickboxing contest against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video! Who you got? @superbon_banchamek"

Superbon Singha Mawynn's historic KO win was well-received by fans of the sport, especially considering who he did it to.

Here are some fan comments on the video:

Comments on Superbon's video

@agon_sg is calling for a rematch of the two modern-day legends of the sport. We're all for it:

"All we need to see rematch Petrosyan vs Superbon ! 🔥"

@enriko_con_la_k seconded it:

"Man that KO hurts like hell, hopefully Petrosyan gets a rematch"

@marzochi pointed out that Petrosyan has never been hit by a head kick like that, let alone get knocked out cold by it:

"I don’t think Petrosyan ever got caught like that before"

@_brandcodavide_, on the other hand, was simply amazed at Superbon Singha Mawynn's control and finesse to not take Trainer Gae's head completely off with the shot:

"How does he control the power of that kick? Jumping should be even more difficult"

Look to see Superbon Singha Mawynn attempt something as spectacular against Tayfun Ozcan come June 9. Watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov in the U.S or Canada live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

ONE Fight Night 11 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

