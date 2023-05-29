Relive Superbon Superbon Singha Mawynn’s masterclass against Marat Grigorian ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will make his much-awaited comeback fight as he faces Tayfun Ozcan.

Ahead of his return, ONE Championship posted Superbon's kickboxing masterclass against Marat Grigorian last year at ONE X. The 5-round decimation of Grigorian was Superbon's first defense of his 155-pound kickboxing world title.

ONE Championship posted it on YouTube:

"Ahead of Superbon’s highly-anticipated return to action against Tayfun Ozcan on June 9, relive the former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion’s dominant striking performance over Marat Grigorian!"

The bout went the full five rounds, with Superbon Singha Mawynn securing a unanimous decision win over Grigorian. The lop-sided victory was made even more sweet as Grigorian was one of only few men at the time to have ever beaten Superbon.

Grigorian looked good early on, effectively entering the pocket with uppercuts using his stiff jab. Superbon’s signature teep kicks and knees, however, visibly did damage, kept his Armenian foe at bay, and won him the first round.

By the second round, Grigorian's left leg began to show a reddish hue courtesy of the low kicks of Superbon Singha Mawynn. As the rounds wore on, the defending world champion steadily picked up the pace picked up as the challenger’s defenses waned.

The result was a masterclass for perfect technical kickboxing by Superbon, who scored his fourth win in ONE Championship in as many fights.

After the bout, Superbon unfortunately lost his belt to Chingiz Allazov via KO at ONE Fight Night 6. Ahead of his bout with Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11, the Pattalung, Thailand, native is very much keen on getting back into the world title picture by pulling off a huge win.

Superbon Singha Mawynn posted about his revitalizing his world title aspirations iin an Instagram post:

"Only the victory can bring me back me closer for the belt #ONEFightNight11 @onechampionship"

Watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov in the U.S or Canada live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

