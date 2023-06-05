Superbon says motivation will be key to victory over Tayfun Ozcan

After losing his world championship earlier this year, Superbon Singha Mawynn has been on a comeback trail.

Preparing for a big return, the Thai striker has been teasing fans over the last few months with more and more videos of his training camp. At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, the former featherweight kickboxing world champion will compete inside the circle for the second time.

In January at ONE Fight Night 6, he finally went toe-to-toe with the World Grand Prix winner Chingiz Allazov and saw his incredible run in the promotion come to a sudden end.

After being stopped by Allazov in the second round, the former champion knows what it takes to reach the top, and he can be very much on his way there by next week.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, he will return to face off with Dutch-Turkish contender Tayfun Ozcan, who has already proved he can mix it up with the best strikers on the roster.

With Allazov set to defend his title in the following months, a win here would put Superbon back into title contention. And he is more than aware of the opportunity in front of him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former pound-for-pound number one said:

“I have more motivation than him this time.”

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the fans will be treated to several elite-level striking contests including the main event between Regian Eersel and Dmitry Menshikov.

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

