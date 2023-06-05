Former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon says he has ‘an important responsibility’ at ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has redemption on his mind.

The 32-year-old from Bangkok, Thailand is coming off a harrowing second-round knockout loss to now reigning featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov last January at ONE Fight Night 6, where he surrendered the coveted ONE Championship gold in shocking fashion.

No one expected Superbon to get dominated, let alone finished in his hometown. But Allazov came to fight and seized the opportunity.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon says he has put the loss behind him and is now looking forward to redeeming himself. He believes the onus is on him to prove that he still has it.

The Singha Mawynn representative said:

“It is an important responsibility to prove that you can do better next time.”

Of course, Superbon will get the chance to prove he still belongs among the elite, and perhaps earn another crack at the belt and a rematch against Allazov if he can beat his next opponent.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will square off with Dutch-Turkish sensation ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

