Tayfun Ozcan says he has to take action and avoid letting Superbon ‘play his game’

Dutch-Turkish sensation ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan knows he has a tough task ahead of him when he faces former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in Bangkok.

The 31-year-old believes he’s headed into hostile territory, facing a beloved hero in his hometown who will no doubt draw strength from the partisan Thai crowd.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ozcan says he has the answer, and that’s to simply not let Superbon get into his rhythm and play his game.

‘Turbine’ said:

“If you let him play his game, well, I wouldn’t even consider coming to Bangkok because I know I [would] lose.”

Of course, that’s certainly easier said than done, as Superbon is not just the hometown hero but also a fighter many consider to be among the very best strikers in the world, pound-for-pound.

Ozcan knows his back is against the wall, but he remains confident of victory if he can stick to his game plan.

'Turbine' Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and the Netherlands is ready to trade leather with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. The two exciting strikers will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9

