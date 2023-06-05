Tayfun Ozcan not underestimating Superbon despite his recent setback: “It’s still Superbon”

Fifth-ranked ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun Ozcan knows Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to make a rousing statement at his expense.

After all, the Thai destroyer is coming off arguably the worst loss of his storied career against new featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and wants to bounce back decisively.

Needless to say, Ozcan is not underestimating Superbon one bit, ahead of their pivotal 155-pound kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video this June 9.

As far as the Dutch-Turkish dynamo is concerned, the Thai knockout artist is as dangerous as ever despite getting brutally finished in his last outing.

‘Turbine’ told ONE Championship:

“I know, of course, it’s still Superbon and people say, ‘Yeah, but he got knocked out.’ But it’s still Superbon.”

Ozcan was among those perplexed by the events that unfolded at ONE Fight Night 6 last January, where the seemingly-invincible Superbon got a taste of his own medicine at the hands of the division’s new ruler, Allazov.

‘Chinga’ simply outclassed the 32-year-old savant and put on the finishing touches by dropping him thrice in round 2.

While most pundits and fans alike would like to see a Superbon vs Allazov rematch down the line, Ozcan is hellbent to spoil that party.

An upset win over the former world champion will certainly put him on the short-list of challengers for the victor of the scheduled Chingiz Allazov vs Marat Grigorian bout at ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

Do you think Ozcan has what it takes to hand Superbon his second straight defeat inside the Circle?

Find out this coming weekend at ONE Fight Night 11, which will broadcast live from “The Mecca of Muay Thai” Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Existing Prime Video members in North America can catch the entire 10-fight card live on US Primetime free of charge.

