Superbon treats his comeback fight vs Tayfun Ozcan as a‘ point of no return’

Like a wounded animal, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is more dangerous when his back is against the wall.

As such, the Thai megastar will approach his upcoming slugfest with Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video as a make-or-break moment for his storied career.

On June 9, inside his old stomping grounds at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Superbon will make his first appearance since getting brutally knocked out by the division’s new kingpin, Chingiz Allazov.

Given how stacked the featherweight 155-pound ranks is at the moment, Superbon knows back-to-back losses will significantly derail his bid to regain his lost glory.

The 32-year-old told the Singapore-based promotion in an exclusive interview:

“The most important thing is that I can’t lose again. It’s a point of no return for me. If I lose, everything I’ve done until now will fall apart in the blink of an eye.”

While a victory over the fifth-ranked Ozcan does not guarantee Superbon a second date with Allazov, it does put him on the short-list of challengers.

However, another shocking defeat would certainly push him back to the end of the line.

After all, Superbon was the favorite back in what was supposed to be a grand homecoming at Impact Arena on ONE Fight Night 6 last January. Instead, ‘Chinga’ stole both his consciousness and his 26 pounds of solid gold.

Ozcan’s stock, on the other hand, would skyrocket if he can send the prolific Superbon to his second-straight defeat.

We’ll soon see who moves up the ladder at ONE Fight Night 11.

Existing Prime Video members in North America can catch the entire 10-fight card live on US Primetime free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes