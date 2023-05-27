Superbon ready to grab that win and get back to world title contention

Superbon Singha Mawynn is locked in ahead of his fight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

In January of this year, Superbon had his momentum halted when Chingiz Allazov shockingly knocked him out in the second round. Along with his first loss in the promotion, the Thai superstar was dethroned from the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. Four months later, he looks to get back on track.

On June 9, the Singha Mawynn fighter returns to action at ONE Fight Night 11. The former featherweight kickboxing king recently showed he was ready by posting an Instagram picture of himself with the caption saying:

“Only the victory can bring me back me closer for the belt #ONEFightNight11 @onechampionship”

Before losing to Chingiz Allazov, Superbon solidified himself as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet. In his first three fights with ONE Championship, the 32-year-old racked up an incredible resume by defeating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

The Singha Maynn fighter’s next test will be Tayfun Ozcan, the fifth-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender. ‘Turbine’ is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet and plans to use the Thai superstar as a stepping stone toward a world title shot. Only time will tell if he can pull off the upset.

Superbon vs. Tayfun Ozcan is one of many intriguing matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

