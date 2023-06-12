Superbon invites Mitch Chilson to his gym and offers to teach him patented head kick

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is over the moon following another shocking head kick knockout, this time over No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan.

The two elite strikers squared off in the ONE Championship ring at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video last Friday, June 9, in Bangkok, Thailand. Superbon did not disappoint with his performance.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar was on the receiving end of a furious punch combination from Ozcan in the second round, before he unleashed the counter left high kick that came out of nowhere. Ozcan just didn’t see it coming, as he took the blow right on the chin.

The Dutch-Turkish fighter was out before he hit the canvas.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Superbon offered to teach the American broadcast analyst how to throw that same head kick. The Thai star extended Chilson an invitation to train at his own gym.

Superbon said:

“If you [Mitch Chilson] come to train with me, I’ll teach you how to and show you how to do it.”

Taking lessons from the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion should be every fighter’s dream. Superbon recently built his own gym – Superbon Training Camp – located in his hometown of Bangkok, and the 32-year-old says he was glad to scratch an item off his bucket list.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can catch Superbon’s spectacular head kick knockout of Tayfun Ozcan and all the action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

