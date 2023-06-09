Superbon suggests Nong-O may have been careless against Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was, like everybody watching, absolutely shocked at how Jonathan Haggerty annihilated Thai legend Nong-O Hama earlier this year.

Haggerty obliterated Nong-O within the first round at ONE Fight Night 9 to end the Thai legend’s five-year unbeaten streak in ONE, capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the process.

Though Superbon was dismayed at the result of his close friend’s fight, he believes Nong-O was a little careless against a young and dangerous foe, and it cost him.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Superbon gave his thoughts on Nong-O’s knockout loss to Haggerty.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar said:

“I think from what I see from the fight, I think he saw something and he tried to follow to knock him out to take the bonus but yeah, he needs to be protecting [himself].” [6:20 onwards]

Superbon will make sure the same fate doesn’t befall him when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next bout.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked kickboxing contender Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to lock horns with no.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan.

The two will square off at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

