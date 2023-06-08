Superbon would be happy to see Lumpinee Boxing Stadium packed with Thai fans for his fight

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was surprised with the fan turnout for his meet-and-greet session just a few months ago, and he wants to relive that experience the next time he’s in the ring.

Superbon has done it all and seen it all in his career – except to compete at the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in his hometown of Bangkok, Thailand. Lumpinee has often been hailed as the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’, and is no doubt the most storied of all of Bangkok’s famous fighting arenas.

That is why Superbon will be looking to see if the Thai crowd will come out to support him just like they did earlier this year, when fans came out in droves.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon talked about his upcoming Lumpinee Boxing Stadium debut.

The 32-year-old Thai star said:

“I asked my team if anyone would really come in that early morning. But I was surprised by the hundreds of fans queuing up to meet me. I’m really thankful that they came. And I would like to see the same phenomenon on June 10 [Bangkok time].”

Superbon will be looking to draw strength from the Thai crowd in his next fight. And frankly, he’s going to need it.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked kickboxing contender Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to lock horns with dangerous No.5-ranked contender ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes