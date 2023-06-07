Superbon has ‘no excuses’ for losing belt to Chingiz Allazov

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was at the top of the world following his shocking knockout victory over the legendary Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan in October of 2021.

The Thai icon became an international sensation after a head kick heard ‘round the world put Petrosyan to sleep instantly. Superbon took home not only the coveted ONE gold but also multiple “Knockout of the Year” awards for his scintillating performance.

Unfortunately, Superbon would get knocked out himself in just his second world title defense last January at ONE Fight Night 6.

The Singha Mawynn representative met his match against Belarusian-Azerbaijani striker Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov, who completely annihilated Superbon inside of two rounds, winning by thunderous knockout much to the dismay of the partisan Thai crowd at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon says there are simply no words to describe that defeat, and that the right man won.

The 32-year-old said:

"I have no excuses for that fight. I lost, plain and simple."

Good thing for Superbon, he has the chance to redeem himself when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

Superbon Singha Mawynn, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxer is set to take on the No.5-ranked ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey and the Netherlands at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

