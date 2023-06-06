Superbon hails ‘dangerous’ Tayfun Ozcan ahead of ONE Fight Night 11 showdown

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is looking to put on a show the next time he’s in the ONE Championship ring. Fortunately, the opponent he’s up against is more than willing to be his dance partner.

Superbon is coming off a harrowing second-round knockout defeat to now reigning featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov last January at ONE Fight Night 6, and is looking to prove that he deserves another crack at the world title.

Standing in Superbon’s way is surging Dutch-Turkish star ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan, who is not only a very dangerous opponent for the Thai, but also looking to claim the biggest scalp on his resume.

Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to face ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon shared his thoughts on Ozcan, and said that while he admits his opponent is certainly a worthy challenge, ‘Turbine’ has never faced a fighter quite like him before.

Superbon said:

“Tayfun is surely dangerous. He’s in the top five ranking. And he won many titles from past events in Europe. He used to fight with everyone in the ranking except for me.”

With a victory, Superbon is looking to book himself a rematch with Allazov for featherweight kickboxing gold. Ozcan, on the other hand, would turn into an over-night star in ONE Championship if he can beat the Thai icon on his home turf in Bangkok.

