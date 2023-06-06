Superbon believes top five featherweights in ONE Championship are on equal footing

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of the best strikers in the world, pound-for-pound.

Not too long ago, the 32-year-old Thai superstar was at the top of the heap, with a three-fight winning streak in the promotion. That run included a “Knockout of the Year” award-winning finish of legendary Italian-Armenian Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan.

But a shocking stoppage loss to now-reigning featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov this past January at ONE Fight Night 6 knocked Superbon off his lofty perch and sent him back into the lion’s den that is the featherweight top five.

There, the competition is fierce. It’s like a shark tank of talent with fighters ready to tear each other apart.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon gave his thoughts on the featherweight kickboxing division in the promotion. The Thai star said:

“I think everyone in the top five in this division is equally good. Everyone has an equal chance to win and lose.”

The featherweight kickboxing top five has Superbon at No.1, Marat Grigorian at No.2, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at No.3, the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan at No.4, and Tayfun Ozcan at No.5.

The man who rules the roost is none other than Belarusian-Azerbaijani Allazov, who is scheduled to face Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13.

Meanwhile, Superbon can earn a crack at the belt again if he gets past his next foe. Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to battle ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

