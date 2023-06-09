Tayfun Ozcan is ripped and ready for duel against Superbon at ONE Fight Night 11

Tayfun Ozcan is counting down the final days before his latest ONE Championship kickboxing fight.

On June 9, Ozcan has a massive opportunity waiting for him at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. ‘Turbine’ has been matched up against Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

With less than a week before showtime, Ozcan is in peak shape for his upcoming featherweight matchup. He posted a picture with one of his coaches on Instagram that was captioned:

“3 days left ! Watch it live on @amazonprime #Siamgym#ready”

Tayfun Ozcan last fought in September 2022, losing against Marat Grigorian. Ozcan’s latest loss extended his ONE record to 1-2, with his lone winning coming against Enriko Kehl. Luckily, the number five-ranked featherweight kickboxer has the chance to drastically change his career for the better with a win against Superbon.

Meanwhile, Superbon is locked in and ready to get back on track. The Thai superstar started his ONE tenure with wins against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. At ONE Fight Night 6, his momentum was destroyed when Chingiz Allazov dethroned him with a stunning second-round knockout.

Superbon vs. Tayfun Ozcan is one of three kickboxing bouts at ONE Fight Night 11, with the other two being Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente in the heavyweight division and Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadikovic in the lightweight division.

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video will go down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championship bouts can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes