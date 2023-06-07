ONE Fight Night 11 preview and predictions: Superbon vs. Tayfun Ozcan

A pivotal featherweight kickboxing bout with possible world title shot implications will soon go down inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

At ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video on June 9, the division’s former overlord Superbon Singha Mawynn will mark his return following arguably the worst defeat of his storied career.

Standing in his way, however, is an upset-seeking Tayfun Ozcan, who’s also looking to leapfrog his way atop the totem pole by taking out the former featherweight world champion.

As with all Amazon cards, ONE Fight Night 11 will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Given the magnitude of this all-striking war, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship squad put their thinking caps on and analyzed this certified barnburner.

Here are their picks:

Mike Murillo: Superbon via second-round KO

It is not so much that Tayfun Ozcan is incapable of winning the contest but it is more of what the Thai superstar will be bringing come fight night.

Coming from a very humbling defeat last time around where he got knocked out by Chingiz Allazov and lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, I see a very dangerous and focused Superbon packing the heat at ONE Fight Night 11. So much so that even a fighter of the caliber of Ozcan may have a difficult time handling it.

Superbon said that the loss to Allazov was a wake-up call for him, and I, for one, believe it. He will come in with tools sharpened and ready to rebuild his standing as one of the top kickboxers in the world.

Bring out the popcorn and let us enjoy the Superbon show.

James De Rozario: Superbon by second-round KO

I see this going the way of Superbon just because he's going to be too slick against someone as predictable as Ozcan.

The Dutch-Turkish athlete will come guns blazing from the opening bell - the only way he knows how - in an attempt to strike fear into his enemy's heart.

Superbon won't be too disturbed by this and he should fend off any onslaught to take the match to round two.

From there, the Thai will slowly attempt to set up his trademark right kick, which would undoubtedly land on the money as soon as Ozcan drops his guard.

Vince Richards: Superbon by decision

If there was a world title on the line, then this match would’ve been a fitting headliner.

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Tayfun Ozcan are two of the best kickboxers on the planet right now, and they will certainly blow the roof off the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Both fighters are fully capable of singlehandedly dictating the flow of the match, and that alone makes this matchup so intriguing.

Ozcan has an aggressive style that relies on powerful hooks to cut the distance against his opponents while Superbon uses his kicks to get the damage in and keep opponents at bay.

Superbon is also coming off a loss to Chingiz Allazov and he wants nothing more than to work his way back up and reclaim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

I expect Superbon to get into a more aggressive and blast Ozcan with those signature high kicks that he’s used so effectively.

Ted Razon: Tayfun Ozcan by decision

The odds are definitely stacked against Tayfun Ozcan’s favor and that’s why I’m rolling the dice on him.

The whole narrative of this matchup revolves around Superbon’s path to redemption to earn another shot at the world title that he lost.

However, people seem to forget that Ozcan is in the same boat and would love to make a statement after an unflattering 1-2 slate in ONE.

Plus, we still don’t know if there are any lingering effects on Superbon following that horrific knockout loss against Chingiz Allazov. He might get gun-shy and fight more cautiously to avoid the risk of getting knocked out again.

If so, expect ‘Turbine’ to capitalize on the moment and give him hell. Ozcan has fast hands and crisp boxing combinations to give the Thai a run for his money. We saw Superbon struggle with Allazov’s punches in bunches, something that ‘Turbine’ can emulate.

I don’t expect Ozcan to finish the former champion, but I think he can tag Superbon a couple of times to get the judges’ attention and exit Lumpinee with a close decision victory.

Poll : 0 votes