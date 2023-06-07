Superbon says he became close friends with Rodtang after joining ONE

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawyn recently shared an interesting tidbit about his relationship with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Long before these two Muay Thai superstars blazed their trails in front of a global audience, they were once unknowing neighbors who lived just 10 kilometers apart in the Phattalung province of Thailand.

Unfortunately, they never ran into each other back then and went on separate paths. But as fate would have it, the Thai compatriots both joined one of the largest martial arts organizations in the world and bonded over their common ground.

Superbon shared in an interview with ONE Championship:

“We became close after we joined ONE. He is a talkative person. He always calls me and asks for advice on various matters. If we fight on the same card, we often go out to eat together.”

Apart from picking each other’s brains about their shared passion for “The Art of Eight Limbs”, Superbon and Rodtang’s friendship blossomed outside the circle.

Rodtang, of course, is considered one of the biggest draws of the promotion, especially after his soul-crushing performance at ONE’s on-site United States debut last month. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion increased his cult following by elbowing Edgar Tabares into oblivion.

Unfortunately for Superbon, his last appearance did not go as planned. The 32-year-old megastar suffered his first setback in ONE after losing his featherweight kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov in brutal fashion.

After licking his wounds, Superbon is ready to get back out there and prove he’s still a force to be reckoned with against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The entire event will be broadcast from Lumpinee Stadium on June 9 and is available free of charge for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

