FEATURE: Check out Superbon's close friendships with fellow Thai legends Rodtang and Nong-O

Much like any other sport, martial arts is also a huge brotherhood and sisterhood among fighters, trainers, coaches, and even fans.

While most combat sports as a whole is known for individualism, those involved endure hardships together and forge lifelong, unbreakable bonds.

As such, it’s not surprising to see an amicable star like Superbon Singha Mawynn creating strong friendships with his fellow ONE Championship fighters.

While the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion seems to be on good terms with everyone, he puts two Thai fighters on a pedestal.

Given their shared background in the unforgiving Muay Thai circuit before joining the Singapore-based organization’s ranks, Superbon has developed an affinity for fellow superstars Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Before the 32-year-old returns to action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video against Tayfun Ozcan this June 9, let’s take a look at Superbon’s “bromance” with two of the most feared knockout artists in Muay Thai today.

Superbon and Nong-O are inseparable

One glimpse at Superbon’s Instagram profile and you’ll see multiple posts of him hanging out with the great Nong-O Hama. After all, the Bangkok, Thailand-based heavy hitters do share a lot in common both on and off the Circle.

They are also both cornered by the legendary Trainer Gae, and we this trio enjoy sharing their shenanigans in training online.

Given how close these two are, you’d think they have known each other for quite some time.

Truth be told, they were just simply acquaintances before, just casually greeting each other during ONE events.

Superbon and Nong-O only began training with each one another last year but had undeniable chemistry and hit it off right away.

Now, they are practically peas from the same pod and are even both hellbent on reclaiming their lost glory.

Superbon shockingly surrendered his featherweight kickboxing gold strap to Chingiz Allazov last January. Nong-O, the long-time bantamweight Muay Thai ruler, was also dethroned by Jonathan Haggerty last April.

Superbon and Rodtang go way back

While Superbon does not frequently hang out with Rodtang Jitmuangnon as much as with Nong-O, they share quite a history.

Before becoming global superstars under one of the largest martial arts organizations in the world, the two Thai destroyers both came from humble beginnings and actually grew up in the same province in Phattalung.

It’s such a crazy coincidence that two of the biggest names in “The Art of Eight Limbs” just lived 10 kilometers apart growing up.

However, the two neighbors did not have a relationship then and went on separate journeys to rise up the Muay Thai ranks.

By the time Superbon and Rodtang joined ONE, they immediately found common ground by discussing their roots and developed a tight bond.

While Superbon admits he’s a tad more reserved than ‘The Iron Man’, it’s hard not to get drawn to the flyweight Muay Thai kingpin’s outgoing nature and undeniable charisma.

The older Superbon has even become a mentor for Rodtang, who is considered one of the biggest draws in the promotion right now, regardless of sport.

Don’t miss Superbon’s road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 11, which will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire card is free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

