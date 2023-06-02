Superbon Singha Mawynn sharpens his tools with Muay Thai legend Nong-O on beautiful Thai beachfront

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is making his much-awaited comeback tour on June 9 on the main card of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov. Across the circle from him will be Turkish striker Tayfun Ozcan.

After losing his world title to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6, Superbon will look to right the wrongs of the past and come out stronger than ever in his return at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking of coming back stronger, it seems that the Thai icon is employing the help of another Thai legend in former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Hama.

The two have been seen doing some striking drills in the beach somewhere in Thailand:

"Iron sharpens iron ⚔️ Can Superbon outstrike Tayfun Ozcan on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🥊 @superbon_banchamek @nongogaiyanghadao"

Iron sharpens iron indeed. It seems that both Superbon Singha Mawynn and Nong-O are on a path of redemption after losing their world titles in devastating fashion. Nong-O fell at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 last April in what could be the biggest upset in modern Muay Thai history.

Before having his world title taken away by Haggerty, Nong-O was utterly untouchable in ONE Championship. He put on an impressive string of seven straight world title defenses and was riding a five-fight knockout streak.

As for Superbon Singha Mawynn, he shocked the world in 2021 by knocking out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan to win the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. He followed it up with a masterclass of kickboxing wizardry in a unanimous decision win over Marat Grigorian at the legenadry supercard, ONE X.

Both Nong-O Hama and Superbon Singha Mawynn were atop their respective sports with iconic status already under their belts. Then in one fell swoop, everything was taken away from them.

It makes sense that the two gladiators seek each other's guidance and support as they are in similar places at the moment. We can't wait for the two to finally return to action.

Watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov in the U.S or Canada live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

