Superbon reveals close friendship with childhood neighbor Rodtang

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has developed a close relationship with fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, which had its beginnings when they were growing up in the same province in Thailand.

The two lived in Phatthalung province when they were kids. And while they were not truly close then, their friendship was enhanced when they both became fighters under ONE Championship.

Superbon revealed in an interview with ONE Championship where his connection with Rodtang started, saying:

“Rodtang and I used to live in the same province. My house and his are only 10 kilometers apart. But I wasn't close to him at that time because when he started competing, I [had] already moved to Bangkok.”

Since joining ONE, the two have taken their respective disciplines by storm, with Superbon claiming the featherweight kickboxing world title in just his second outing, and Rodtang the flyweight Muay Thai gold in his fifth appearance.

But while Rodtang remains a world champion to this date, Superbon saw his reign come to an end in January this year when he was knocked out by Chingiz Allazov in the second round of their title showdown.

Now, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative is out to get back to his winning ways and strengthen his standing once again in the division.

Superbon returns to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok. He will be up against Tayfun Ozcan of the Netherlands in a featured featherweight kickboxing joust at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the contest, the former ONE kickboxing champion said he will bring with him the lessons he got from his previous fight in coming up with a winning performance.

Waiting for him is Tayfun Ozcan, who is equally determined to win after losing in his previous fight against Marat Grigorian of Armenia last October. He is currently the No. 5 contender in the division and is seeking to improve on it by piling up the wins moving forward.

