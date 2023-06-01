3 burning questions surrounding Tayfun Ozcan-Superbon featherweight kickboxing war at ONE Fight Night 11 

An intriguing featherweight kickboxing bout goes down at ONE Fight Night 11 between former divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn and surging star Tayfun Ozcan.

Both men enter this bout with a lot on the line, which makes this contest inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, June 9, an absolute must-watch.

Here, we take an in-depth look at some of the burning questions surrounding this all-important contest inside the Thai capital next week, which will be free to watch for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

#3. What’s at stake for both warriors?

For Superbon, this bout will be a perfect chance for him to redeem himself after dropping his crown and perfect run to reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

The normally confident Thai was a shadow of his former self that evening, coming out short whenever he advanced against the Dutch-Turkish kingpin. And just 63 seconds into the second frame, he was put to sleep by a thunderous right hand.

A win for him could help him punch his ticket to a rematch against Allazov or whoever the divisional king may be later this year.

Ozcan, on the other hand, enters this bout having suffered a loss to Marat Grigorian, the man who contests for the highly coveted strap at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

While a win for him would not necessarily translate into a shot at gold, the Dutch-Turkish sensation can use it to plot his ascend to the top of the division – one that is regarded as the most stacked division in all of combat sports.

#2. Where will the battle be won?

There are many ways this scheduled three-round war can unfold once both contenders touch gloves to get this contest underway. And it all boils down to who does what at the mecca of Muay Thai.

Traditionally, Superbon loves testing the waters in the opening frame. We’ve seen that in all of his three promotional appearances thus far.

The Singha Mawynn upstart is also a godlike strategist when it comes to setting himself up for his match-winning tool – the right kick. And if his rival doesn’t fall bait to his feints that set him up for his trademark shot, the Thai isn’t afraid to unleash other thunderous limbs.

On the flip side, Ozcan – given his pedigree as a Dutch kickboxing specialist – attacks like a house on fire from the get-go. He loves piling up damage with punching combinations before following in for explosive finishes via punches, knees, or kicks.

However, to Superbon, defense is sometimes the best offense. Should he be able to knock down ‘Turbine’s’ continuous power, he will certainly flourish in the later rounds.

#1. Can Tayfun Ozcan take out Superbon?

There are elite-level athletes. And then there’s Superbon.

Despite losing his crown earlier this year, he remains one of the top stars in the talent-jammed featherweight kickboxing division.

Allazov may have come out on top when the pair crossed paths earlier this year, but not every athlete will enjoy the same outcome when they go toe-to-toe with the former divisional king.

Before that painful defeat, the No.1-ranked contender remained undefeated for more than five years, a run that includes highlight-reel wins over Fabian Hundt, Luis Passos, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

Even when he didn’t wrap up his fights with his merciless weaponry, the Thai put up a strong performance to stamp his brand on an international circuit.

Ozcan will have it all to do inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next week. And although, on paper, it looks as if he might have the slightest chance to defeat the Thai striker, that little belief could go a long way at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

