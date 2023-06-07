Superbon believes he can earn rematch with Chingiz Allazov with victory over Tayfun Ozcan

As far as Superbon Singha Mawynn is concerned, a decisive victory over Tayfun Ozcan puts him right back in contention for the featherweight kickboxing throne he previously occupied.

In his first fight back after being unseated by new featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov last January, Superbon will look to dispatch the fifth-ranked contender at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with the Singapore-based promotion, the Thai megastar made a compelling argument about already beating everyone in the top five, except for Ozcan, at least for now.

He intends to do that this coming Friday, and earn himself another shot at ‘Chinga’ for the gold strap:

“I think I deserve a world title shot right now. Because I beat almost everyone in this division. I only lost to Chingiz. I [am] still at the top of the ranking.”

Then again, Superbon thought he deserved an outright rematch, to begin with, but said he doesn’t mind proving himself just to silence his doubters. He added:

“Actually, I deserved a rematch with Chingiz immediately after that loss. But if ONE Championship wants me to fight with Tayfun first and then a title shot, that’s totally fine for me.”

Prior to his lone setback under the ONE banner, Superbon wreaked havoc in the division, scoring dominant victories over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

However, the former pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world was annihilated by Allazov in a contest that wasn’t close by any means. ‘Chinga’ was simply the stronger, faster, and sharper fighter throughout the duration of that bout, which ended in round two, when Superbon got dropped thrice.

Superbon wants to right that wrong somewhere down the road, and his path to redemption starts at ONE Fight Night 11 against Tayfun Ozcan.

The entire card is available free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

