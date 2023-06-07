Superbon says he will knock Tayfun Ozcan out late

Superbon Singha Mawynn has laid out his game plan for his upcoming match.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will take on Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The bout will be Superbon’s first outing since losing his world title to Chingiz Allazov this past January at ONE Fight Night 6.

Determined to reclaim his coveted world title, Superbon wants nothing more than to beat Ozcan in the most emphatic way possible.

Superbon told ONE Championship in an interview that he doesn’t just plan on beating Ozcan, he wants to knock his opponent out with one powerful strike.

“I think we would be even in the first round but in the second round, I probably throw weapons more often and more violently. And one of my attacks may knock him out in round two or three.”

Superbon already displayed his fight-ending power on the global stage when he became the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

The Thai superstar was matched up with the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, whom many consider to be the greatest kickboxer to have ever lived, and Superbon more than rose to the occasion.

After a tense back and forth in the first round, Superbon found his range and starched the Italian icon with a thunderous right roundhouse kick to secure the gold.

Superbon will now look to replicate that form against Ozcan when he fights in front of his hometown supporters in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 11, ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year, will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

