Superbon says his diverse offensive arsenal is major advantage over Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon believes his wide array of weapons will ultimately be the deciding factor in his ONE Fight Night 11 contest with Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan.

Superbon will step into the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the first time this Friday night determined to get back into the win column after suffering his first defeat at the hands of Chingiz Allazov in January. Before the devastating second-round knockout loss, Superbon was undefeated inside the Circle and holder of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Superbon hopes to climb back into world title contention and even things up with Allazov, but first, he will need to get past a very hungry 31-year-old scrapper in Tayfun Ozcan. In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon suggested that his assortment of skills will outmatch his opponent’s, leading to his return to the win column this Friday night.

“I think I have a big advantage because I have more weapons than he does,” Superbon said. “I can use every part of my body with many different techniques.”

Thus far, Tayfun Ozcan has struggled to find his way into the win column, beginning his ONE Championship tenure going 1-2. Though to be fair, the two losses came against two of the best kickboxers in the world, Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong and Marat Grigorian. However, those are two fighters that have been defeated by Superon. Of course, anything can happen in combat sports, and the Thai superstar's scrap with the Turkish ‘Turbine’ is no exception.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

