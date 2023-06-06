Superbon says fight with Tayfun Ozcan unavoidable despite getting sick the first time

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn will compete ready to make a fresh start.

After suffering a knockout loss to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January that saw him lose his featherweight kickboxing world championship, the former divisional king has been going through a reset.

Regaining the hunger of a challenger, his journey back to the title starts on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Achieving a dominant run as the division’s world champion, there are plenty of contenders that are looking to settle the score with the Thai star as he makes his way back to the top.

Tayfun Ozcan, on the other hand, has been waiting for his opportunity to face the former champ for some time. At ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year, Ozcan stepped up to face the world champion on late notice, replacing the injured Chingiz Allazov.

Ready for the biggest opportunity of his career, the fight eluded him until now due to the champ also pulling out of the fight, leaving Ozcan to face off with Marat Grigorian.

Whilst the Dutch-Turkish striker has now got his hands on the opportunity he has been chasing with an opportunity to secure the biggest win of his career to date, Superbon is also looking forward to finally getting this contest under his belt.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 32-year old former pound-for-pound number one said:

“I am still disappointed that I had to withdraw from that fight. At that time, I had already arrived at Singapore, but I got sick, and the doctor didn’t allow me to fight. Anyway, I thought we can’t avoid our faceoff.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription on June 9.

