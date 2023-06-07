Superbon says Tayfun Ozcan has proven ability to adapt to ‘changing situations’

Superbon Singha Mawynn is heading into his bout against Tayfun Ozcan fully expecting everything there is to happen inside the ring.

The two highly ranked fighters are set for a featherweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said Ozcan has the uncanny ability to change his approach depending on how the fights go.

The Thai superstar observed how Ozcan, the No.5-ranked contender in the featherweight kickboxing division, adjusted his style during his matches against Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Superbon said:

“He has shown in his fight against Sitthichai and Marat that he was able to adjust himself to the changing situations very well. Some fighters don’t know how to adapt. You can see that some are good at left kicks, they will throw only left kicks all the time. But that’s not the case for Tayfun.”

Superbon, the No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxer in ONE Championship, is in desperate need of a win after he lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov in his previous match at ONE Fight Night 6.

After going 3-0 in the promotion with wins over Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Grigorian, the 32-year-old fell to Allazov via second-round knockout.

Nevertheless, Superbon remains one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet, and a win over Ozcan this Friday in his hometown could be the first step in his journey back to the world title.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

