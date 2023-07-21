‘Buchecha’ wants to rely on more than just his jiu-jitsu against ‘Reug Reug’

ONE heavyweight fighter Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida vows to bring more than just his vaunted jiu-jitsu game when he plunges back into action in two weeks’ time.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend will take on Senegalese Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in a featured heavyweight mixed martial arts clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

It will be played inside a ring at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview on the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ said that while his attack will still be anchored on jiu-jitsu, he has trained for every direction that fight will go and is ready to adjust if needed.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“Of course, it's no secret, when I go there, I want to take my opponent down. But if I don't do that, I will need to think about other ways to get my opponent. So I know it can happen, that's why I prepare so much.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 is going to be the fifth appearance of ‘Buchecha’ since making his promotional debut in September 2021.

He has won all of his previous fights by way of finishes inside the opening round, the last one coming in August 2022 over Belarusian Kirill Grishenko by submission (heel hook) in just 64 seconds.

While he has had a lot of success to date, the 32-year-old fighter said that he is still far from the level he wants to be at in MMA and is looking to improve further.

‘Reug Reug,’ for his part, is out to sustain his upward trajectory at ONE Fight Night 13 after winning back-to-back matches.

His most recent victory came back in December in Manila where he defeated Jasir Mirzamukhamedov of Uzbekistan by unanimous decision.