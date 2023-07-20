‘Buchecha’ recalls side hustle that turned him off from getting a regular job: “It was bad”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida didn’t come into this world the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend that he is now. Just like any other regular soul, ‘Buchecha’ also had his fair share of side hustles while working on his martial arts dream.

Before he became a 17-time BJJ world champion, Almeida taught some classes as a blue belt while also helping his restaurateur friend during parties.

He also took on another side job to complement his earnings.

Almeida revealed in an interview on the Money Moicano Podcast that he once worked as a waiter during functions. Although he's only waited tables twice, it was his experience in his other job that ultimately turned him off from pursuing so-called ordinary careers.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I had. I had. I started teaching jiu-jitsu as a blue belt. But my friend has a restaurant and I used to work as a server for him at parties. Like the private parties. I was just a waiter. I did it a couple of times just for some parties. Not in a restaurant.”

He added:

“And I remember I went to work [in another job] and I was done. Just one day. I was done. Yeah, it was bad.”

While Almeida didn’t vehemently say what he didn’t like about the side hustles, the experience alone made him want to put a heavier emphasis on his martial arts journey.

That decision ultimately paid off and ‘Buchecha’ became one of BJJ’s most decorated athletes ever. After he conquered the world of submission grappling, ‘Buchecha’ turned his attention to MMA where he’s been on an unstoppable rampage.

Almeida made his MMA debut at ONE Championship in September 2021 and he’s since gone to a 4-0 record with three submission wins and one technical knockout.

‘Buchecha’ will now head into his fifth MMA bout when he takes on Senegalese brawler ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 13, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, will stream live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Almeida's entire interview below: