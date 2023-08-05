ONE Fight Night 13 early action: Baatarkhuu humbles Sangiao, Rungwaree outclasses Trujillo

An explosive bantamweight weight showdown between Jhanlo Sangiao and Engk-Orgil Baatarkhuu opened the ONE Fight Night 13 festivities on Friday inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The 13-year age gap between the two was evident early on, as the younger Sangiao stormed the 34-year-old with calf kicks and vicious straights.

‘The Machine’ momentarily dropped Baatarkhuu with a gorgeous spinning backfist that opened up a cut above the right eye of the Mongolian.

Sangiao took the fight to the ground but Baatarkhuu foiled his plans with a threatening kimura from the bottom.

A furious stand-up exchange ensued, with both fighters getting their licks in. Sangiao, though, scored his second knockdown of the fight following another smashing right cross.

The veteran Baatarkhu survived and ended the round in top position following a successful level change.

The hunter became the hunted in round 2, as Sangiao found himself on wobbly legs after eating a nasty elbow to the temple.

Baatarkhuu smelled blood and went to work from the north-south position, putting Sangiao’s shoulder and elbow in an awkward position with his signature kimura.

The 21-year-old valiantly defended but Baatarkhuu’s relentless pressure eventually prevailed, as he fully extended the submission and forced the Filipino prodigy to tap.

Final result: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu defeats Jhanlo Mark Sangiao via submission (kimura) at 2:53 of round two (MMA - bantamweight)

Baatarkhuu improved to 10-2 in his MMA career and recorded his third straight win in ONE Championship, all against Filipino warriors.

The Team Tungaa standout also took home the well-deserved $50,000 bonus after taking away Sangiao’s undefeated record.

Shortly after, Lumpinee Stadium fans welcomed one of its own, as Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong took on ONE debutant Nauzet Trujillo in a 174-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash.

‘Legatron’ lived up to his moniker as soon as the bell rang, using his lanky limbs that stretch for days to punish Trujillo’s body with heavy body kicks from a safe distance.

The Spaniard carefully backed away but ate a solid left on his way out.

Each time Trujillo got close, the 27-year-old made him pay with slicing elbows that got him second-guessing.

The Fight Club Moi Rui and Susi Team absorbed the Thai’s best shots and showed some life near the end of the round with impressive punch combinations.

Rungrawee kept the forward pressure in round 2, backing Trujillo near the ring ropes by going high with his kicks.

The gutsy Spaniard ate those like a champ and responded by letting his fists go, which finally started reaching his opponent’s chin.

Trujillo connected on his most significant strike of the bout with a Superman punch at the end of round 2.

It was anybody’s ball game heading into the final three minutes, as both fighters left it all on the line.

Rungrawee’s short elbows from the clinch were the ultimate game-changer, as he kept finding a home for it all night long and bloodied up Trujillo’s face in the process.

The 33-year-old got fancy in the final seconds of the bout with a flying knee, but Rungwaree saw it a mile away and countered with another clinch-elbow combo to seal the deal.

Final result: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong defeats Nauzet Trujillo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 174 lbs)

Rungrawee scored his 155th career victory and remains unbeaten in three fights under the ONE banner.