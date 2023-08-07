Chingiz Allazov says win over Marat Grigorian was important for his ‘life, career, and legacy’

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov continued his incredible run in ONE Championship with another statement win.

Defeating Marat Grigorian in the main event, Allazov defended the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. Maintaining his position as the number one pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet, ‘Chinga’ has gotten better each time he steps inside the circle.

Whilst his title-winning performance against Superbon at ONE Fight Night 6 became the biggest highlight of his career to date, the champ was more focused than ever for his first title defense.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Allazov proved that he is here to stay for good at the very top of the sport. Having suffered a defeat to Grigorian ten years ago, this win was evidence of how far he has come as an elite competitor that is hitting his prime.

Following his win, the champion got emotional in his post-event interviews with ONE Championship, speaking about how much this fight in particular meant to him.

After getting revenge on his former foe, Chingiz Allazov spoke about the stakes that he put on this matchup and how important winning at all costs became:

“The belt is not important. There’s no other fight. Only to beat Marat Grigorian, that’s what’s important in my life and my career, for my legacy.”

Closing out another huge show for the promotion, Allazov isn’t just one of the best fighters in ONE Championship, he is leading the way for the promotion right now.

North American viewers can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Prime Video with an active subscription.