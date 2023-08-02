WATCH: Chingiz Allazov’s brutal overhand right that knocked out the indomitable Superbon for kickboxing gold

ONE Championship recently shared every angle of Chingiz Allazov’s knockout win against Superbon.

Allazov started his promotional tenure with a 1-1 record before joining the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. After securing wins against Jo Nattawut and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, ‘Chinga’ was crowned the Grand Prix world champion, leading to a fight for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

In January of this year, Allazov shocked the combat sports world with a dominant performance against Superbon, ending with a second-round knockout. Ahead of the 30-year-old’s first world title defense, ONE posted his 'Knockout of the Year' contender on Instagram, with the caption saying:

“Is this the knockout of the year? 💥 Chingiz Allazov defends the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship against longtime rival Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo! 🏆 @chingizallazov”

On August 4, Chingiz Allazov will headline ONE Fight Night 13 with his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on the line. Allazov looks to further his legacy by taking out former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian, who holds a promotional record of 3-1.

Grigorian is coming off a unanimous decision win against Tayfun Ozcan in September 2022. The 32-year-old has the skills to become the king of the division, but he must avoid the power and aggression of Allazov.

Allazov vs. Grigorian will end the star-studded fight card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.