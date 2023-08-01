ONE Fight Night 13: 3 keys to victory for Marat Grigorian against Chingiz Allazov 

A rematch almost a decade in the making takes place when Marat Grigorian meets Chingiz Allazov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.

The two featherweight kickboxing behemoths have scaled past several top-tier competitors across various promotions to evolve into some of the finest strikers in the world today.

Both possess tactical aggression, unwavering confidence, and a monstrous ability to finish fights with their signature weapons.

This time, there’s a fitting venue, the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for them to go toe-to-toe in their rubber match with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

There’s so much at stake for both men, particularly Allazov. 'Chinga' will be keen to stamp his legacy with a first successful title defense after his crushing win over Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the highly-coveted gold earlier this year.

However, his dance partner on fight night, Marat Grigorian, is on a mission of his own to claim the strap and move 2-0 up (1 NC) in their head-to-head rivalry.

Here are three ways the Armenian hero can go on to achieve just that at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday.

#3 Maintaining the element of surprise

Although Marat Grigorian does pack a typically traditional kickboxing style, the Hemmers Gym representative’s greatest asset is his ability to mix his attacks and sting when it matters most.

He blends one thing after another in a blink of an eye, a roundhouse kick feint to a cross or a fake jab to a step-in kick out of nowhere. He could stand and bang or be technical wherever the fight goes – and this trait could be very valuable against the Azerbaijani-Belarusian kingpin.

‘Chinga’ would lure him into his game, where he would uncork a tonne of strikes and a punch or two to alert his foe. And if the contender picks up that bait and overcommits into that play, the featherweight kickboxing king will take full advantage and let a match-ending banger out.

However, if Marat Grigorian can avoid that and lure the kingpin into a false sense of security in his fight tempo, he could have Allazov where he wants him to be – in no man’s land and at the end of his fists or feet.

#2 Keeping Allazov on the backfoot

This could be a hard ask, given the likes of Samy Sana, Superbon, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, had a tough time trying to play the aggressor when they collided with the Gridin Gym superstar.

Marat Grigorian, however, has the blueprint to find success in this department, having orchestrated an aggressive game plan to beat ‘Chinga’ in December 2013.

And if he can churn up the same volume and intensity as he did, something that has not been on display in his recent fights, the three-time Glory kickboxing world champion could have a field day.

He might have to eat a one-punch knockout power if he does decide to push Allazov into reverse gear, though. But he’s shown his durability in that area in his time competing at the top, and this fight would be no different.

What Superbon failed to do against Allazov, Marat Grigorian can do better, specifically in his capability to shut down and cut out the featherweight kickboxing kick’s marauding attacks.

#1 Wearing down ‘Chinga’ in the championship rounds

Should Marat Grigorian be able to find success in the two points above, he could take the former into the fourth and fifth rounds and leave the mecca of Muay Thai with a statement win and the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on his shoulder.

Undoubtedly, he will have to survive waves of attacks, knockout moments, and Allazov’s tough mental state to leave victorious. However, if he can continue outpacing the divisional king with his strikes and a good amount of pressure, he’ll walk through ‘Chinga’ in the championship rounds.

The titleholder might advance into enemy territory hoping to land a belter or two, and the Armenian can continue mixing things up and time a counter every now and then.

He might not have the volume to do so at that stage, but when accuracy matters, your best bet is on the No.2-ranked contender hitting his stride with precision and knocking down his foe until the final bell.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.