Marat Grigorian shares advice to young fighters on competing at the highest level: “It’s never easy”

Dreams are never meant to be achieved easily, especially in a craft such as martial arts.

Marat Grigorian knows there are no shortcuts to success, and he told younger fighters to keep pushing and never waver in their pursuit of greatness.

The Armenian star will have his version of greatness when he takes on Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Grigorian emphasized the importance of hard work and one’s dedication in pursuing world championship dreams.

Grigorian said:

“My advice to them is that you must have dreams, and you must work to achieve them step by step… It’s hard. Don’t stop. That’s life. It’s never easy.”

The 32-year-old never had it easy in his professional career, but all those hardships only fueled his unwavering desire to be the best he can be.

Grigorian is ranked No.7 in Beyond Kickboxing’s pound-for-pound list and has a professional record of 66-12-1 in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion is also 3-1 in ONE Championship and is once again on the verge of claiming the coveted ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Grigorian fell at his first shot at gold against then-titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE X in March 2022. Despite the setback, Grigorian bounced back in his next bout and took a clinical unanimous decision win over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Now back in world title contention, Grigorian takes on the same man that knocked out Superbon for the gold. Allazov isn’t just the reigning featherweight kickboxing king, but he’s also the No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

Grigorian’s world title challenge against Allazov, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.