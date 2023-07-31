Marat Grigorian wants to follow in the footsteps of Dutch kickboxing great Ramon Dekkers: “I loved his fighting style”

Marat Grigorian hopes that he can create a legacy akin to that of legendary Dutch kickboxing star Ramon Dekkers.

The three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion will attempt to take a big step forward in achieving that goal when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a featherweight title showdown with kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov. The pair will headline an absolutely stacked ONE Fight Night 13 card this Friday night in U.S. primetime.

Grigorian makes his second run at a ONE world championship after coming up short against former titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE X in March 2022.

Should he come out on top against Chingiz Allazov, Grigorian will be well on his way to becoming a bonafide legend of the sport, much like one of his combat sports heroes, Ramon Dekkers.

“I love Ramon Dekkers. I loved his fighting style and what he did in his career,” Grigorian told ONE Championship. “Like him, I want to try to show the world something special so that they always remember me as a fighter.”

Chingiz Allazov & Marat Grigorian last met in the ring in 2014 in Levallois-Perret, France. The Armenian fighter's pressure secured him a knockdown in the second round and a comfortable unanimous decision win.



A rematch 9 years in the making.

Marat Grigorian goes into his title tilt with Chingiz Allavoz boasting an impressive 66 career wins and a 3-1 recorder under the ONE Championship banner, his lone loss coming against Superbon. In his last outing, Grigorian scored a unanimous decision win over Turkish ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan, earning him another crack at ONE Championship.

Will Grigorian leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with a world title wrapped around his waist, or will the precision and unrelenting power of Chingiz Allazov claim another victim?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.