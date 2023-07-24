Chingiz Allazov feels mentality ‘hasn’t changed’ despite being ‘one of the most popular fighters’ 

2023 has already proven to be the biggest year of Chingiz Allazov’s career to date. On Friday, August 4, at ONE Fight Night 13, he will look to keep this momentum going by defending his title for the first time against Marat Grigorian.

Earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6, Allazov achieved a star-making performance to win the 26-pound featherweight kickboxing world title.

Dethroning divisional king Superbon with a flawless display and ruthless finish in the second round, he has hit new heights in his career.

Stopping the world champion and former No.1 pound-for-pound has brought more eyes to Chingiz Allazov and his career than any of his other previous accomplishments.

As he prepares to defend the belt for the first time, headlining another huge card at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a rematch with Grigorian, the champ doesn’t believe that he has changed as a fighter.

Whilst the belt has brought him more fame, recognition and attention, he is still just as hungry as he was on the way to the top.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Chingiz Allazov spoke about how his life has and hasn’t changed since that night in January.

He said:

“I’ve become one of the most popular fighters in the world. When I stayed in Krabi [Thailand], many Thai people came to pay respect to me. I have many followers. It’s good, but it hasn’t changed my mentality.”

Whether he feels any extra pressure or not, it’s fair to say that all eyes will be on Chingiz Allazov for his first world title defense on August 4. He hopes to answer any questions about whether or not he can keep up this incredible run of form with another strong outing under the ONE banner.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American subscribers.