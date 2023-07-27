Marat Grigorian recalls Superbon world title fight: “My body was really not working well”

In his first attempt at claiming the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, Marat Grigorian fell short.

Coming off of back-to-back wins in ONE Championship, the 32-year-old was set to compete in the semi-finals of the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix last year, but had to bow out due to COVID.

After getting himself healthy, Grigorian was instead booked to face the division’s former world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

At ONE: X last year, Grigorian lost a unanimous decision as Superbon continued his dominant run as the champion, which came to a sudden end earlier this year.

Stopped in emphatic fashion by Chingiz Allazov, it was never in doubt that the new champ would now finally get to face Grigorian following their canceled match-up.

As he prepares to face Allazov yet again after defeating him ten years ago, the challenger is looking to take lessons from his first shot at the world title heading into ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

Having issues during the fight with Superbon due to his preparations for fight week, Marat Grigorian believes that he has identified and corrected his mistakes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“Superbon had a good fight. That's it. I don't have excuses for that. I'm just saying, like, my body was really not working well at the time and now that’s one of the reasons we came to Thailand early, so we don't have those issues with jet lag and losing weight.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium via Prime Video for North American viewers.