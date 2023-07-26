Marat Grigorian ready to make his ‘dream come true’ at ONE Fight Night 13: “This means everything”

Second-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian has the rare opportunity of getting another crack at ONE Championship gold, and he plans to make the most of it.

Marat Grigorian is set to face reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov in a highly anticipated trilogy match in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Grigorian says he is laser-focused on achieving his goal, and that’s to wear ONE gold around his waist.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Grigorian expressed his sentiments on the upcoming world title showdown with Allazov.

The 32-year-old Armenian superstar said:

“This means everything for me [the one featherweight kickboxing world title]. I'm trying to make my dream come true.”

Of course, the task is much easier said than done. Allazov is one of the most skilled fighters in all of ONE Championship and is on an incredible four-fight winning streak, which includes three knockouts.

Meanwhile, Grigorian is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Tayfun Ozcan in October of 2022.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for news on ONE Fight Night 13, as we deliver updates straight from the source.