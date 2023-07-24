Chingiz Allazov explains why ‘aggressive’ Marat Grigorian won’t be a problem for him

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov is confident of being able to handle the aggressive style of Marat Grigorian in their scheduled title showdown next week.

The two top fighters collide at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Thailand. It will serve as the headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In the lead-up to the marquee match, ‘Chinga’ said he has studied what his opponent would be coming into with in their showdown and is ready and positive of triumphantly taking it on.

The 29-year-old Chingiz Allazov shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“He is a strong fighter. He likes to go forward. He’s an aggressive fighter. But he doesn’t have good technique. His real power is closing the distance.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will mark the first world title defense of Chingiz Allazov after ascending to the throne in January this year,

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter seized the championship belt from former divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn by way of a devastating knockout in the second round of their title clash.

The victory made Chingiz Allazov, who is also the featherweight kickboxing world grand prix champion, the pound-for-pound king of kickboxing.

Out to make it a short reign for ‘Chinga’ is Marat Grigorian, who is making a second attempt at the world title. The 32-year-old Armenian first vied for the featherweight kickboxing championship belt in March 2022, but fell short against then-world champion Supebon by unanimous decision.

He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dutch-Turkish opponent Tayfun Ozcan in his last outing back in October.