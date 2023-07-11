WATCH: Chingiz Allazov’s dangerous striking ahead of first world title defense

In slightly under a month, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov will put his crown on the line for the first time against Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

The Azerbaijan-Belarus kingpin claimed the title with a breathtaking performance and put Superbon Singha Mawynn to sleep in round two at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year.

Now, he’s prepared to make history repeat itself against the hard-hitting Armenian on Friday, August 4, inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent clip uploaded by the world champion’s official fanpage on Instagram, the Gridin Gym representative can be seen putting in the final touches in his training camp.

The montage also features some of Chingiz Allazov’s most iconic victories inside the circle, particularly his crushing KO wins over Superbon and Samy Sana.

Watch the clip here:

The caption read:

“Don't listen to anyone who says you can't do something. Even me. Understood? If you have a dream, keep it. People who can’t do something will assure you that it won’t work for you either. Set a goal - achieve it!”

With four back-to-back wins over the past two years, ‘Chinga’ has stationed himself as the pound-for-pound great in the world’s most stacked striking division.

Allazov's next assignment is going to be another litmus test to prove his credibility as a divisional king.

However, if Chingiz Allazov can put up more sensational performances as he had always done, there’s every reason to believe the man with a target at his back will leave the Thai capital as the reigning king of the division.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

