Superbon prepared to move on to featherweight kickboxing world title rematch

It's no surprise what Superbon Singha Mawynn wants next on the global stage of ONE Championship – a date against the holder of the promotion’s featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative walked into the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 11 with that goal in mind. And it didn’t take him long to move closer to that dream after making quick work of Dutch-Turkish ace Tayfun Ozcan on Friday, June 9.

That evening, Superbon caught his foe slacking with a left head kick at 1:46 of the second round, earning him his fourth promotional win from five outings. His only defeat – against Chingiz Allazov earlier this year – is something he wants to completely erase when he returns next.

During the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, Superbon said:

“Yes, of course. I want to have a rematch, to take my rematch first. Yeah, 100%, I'm the best.”

Watch the full interview here:

As elated as he is following another potential knockout of the year, Superbon is a man who typically does not lose track of his mission. Sure, the win over Ozcan was something special. However, the top-ranked contender and ex-kingpin is merely using that as bait to get his shot at gold.

Before that comes to reality, though, Chingiz Allazov will defend his crown against Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

In the meantime, fans in North America can relive his epic knockout and the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes