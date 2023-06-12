Who’s next for the big winners of ONE Fight Night 11?

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video honored the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium through 10 action-packed bouts across multiple combat sports last Friday.

Some of the biggest stars of the promotion, along with some promising up-and-comers, exited the fabled arena with decisive victories.

For now, these valiant warriors are enjoying the spoils of their hard-earned wins, along with generous performance incentives to boot. Then again, these fighters already know the battle is far from over and are already thinking about the next challenge.

Let’s take a look at the future of the biggest winners of ONE Fight Night 11.

#5. Mansur Malachiev: Bokang Masunyane/Gustavo Balart

Undefeated Mansur Malachiev justified the hype in his ONE debut, ending Jeremy Miado’s four-fight hot streak with a first-round submission win.

The Dagestani, who improved his record to 10-0, will likely break into the strawweight top five following that statement victory.

It also appears that he already caught the attention of the division’s king Jarred Brooks, but might need a win or two to become the number one contender.

The No.4-ranked Gustavo Balart or second-ranked Bokang Masunyane, who are both coming off big wins, could be possible opponents. Perhaps a clash with No.3 ranked Hiroba Minowa could also be an enticing matchup.

#4. Ilya Freymanov: Thanh Le/Tang Kai

Russian KO artist Ilya Freymanov proved his ONE debut victory over Martin Nguyen was no fluke after collecting a second performance bonus by choking out Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

The Kuznya Fight Club standout weathered early adversity and came clawing back, clubbing and subbing the powerful Mongolian.

Currently ranked third in the ultra-stacked 155-pound division, Freymanov already called out former featherweight kingpin Thanh Le post-fight. Then again, he might have to wait a while since Thanh Le and Tang Kai’s supposed showdown will likely get rescheduled.

On the other hand, Freymanov will be ready to step in against either one if need be.

#3. Superbon: Chingiz Allazov/Marat Grigorian

Judging by Superbon’s violent KO win over Tayfun Ozcan, the ousted king is ready to regain his lost crown.

The Thai megastar added another entry to his highlight reel by flatlining the fifth-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender with another stunning head-kick knockout.

Post-match, Superbon made it clear he wants his old throne back and vowed to avenge his previous KO loss to new champion Chingiz Allazov.

For that to happen, ‘Chinga’ must first defend his world title against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 in August. Either way, Superbon would be glad to take on whoever emerges as the victor, as long as he gets a crack at 26 pounds of gold.

#2. Kade Ruotolo: MMA debut

In the build-up to his second lightweight submission grappling world title defense against Tommy Langaker, Kade Ruotolo constantly talked about his possible transition to mixed martial arts.

Looks like all signs point to the 20-year-old getting his wish before the year ends, as he outgrappled one of the best submission specialists in the world.

The youngest ADCC world champion once again entertained questions about MMA and revealed he’s ready to do so if ONE gives him the green light.

While Ruotolo is a BJJ savant, let’s not forget he’ll be making his MMA debut and will likely not draw a big name just yet.

ONE does have a ton of promising lightweight fighters on its roster. Up-and-comers like Murad Umachiev, Lucas Gabriel, Richard Godoy, Ben Wilhelm, and Rahul Raju are just some of the names who could welcome Ruotolo to MMA.

#1. Regian Eersel: Rematch with Arian Sadikovic

At this point, it’s starting to look like Regian Eersel is running out of opponents after clearing the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

After needing less than a minute to finish Dmitry Menshikov in 4-ounce gloves, ‘The Immortal’ made it clear that he wants to return to kickboxing and defend his belt.

Prior to that main event clash, a pivotal match in the division took place, as Arian Sadikovic completely dominated Nieky Holzken.

Eersel, of course, already beat ‘Game Over’ in a close matchup last year, but the Bosnian-German fighter appears to have improved immensely since then.

There’s also an opportunity for Eersel to try his hand at MMA if he decides to, so we’ll see which road he chooses to traverse in the coming months.

