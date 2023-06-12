Regian Eersel warns opponents: “Everybody has a plan until they face me”

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel believes that looks can be deceiving. After all, the unassuming and lanky fighter from the Netherlands may not look the part but is actually one of the best pure strikers in the world today.

Reigning over the Singapore-based promotion’s lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks, Eersel has a whopping 22-fight winning streak that dates back from 2016 and has an unblemished 10-0 record inside the Circle.

Shortly after dismantling his latest challenger, Dmitry Menshikov, in less than a minute at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, ‘The Immortal’ sent out this stern warning to his future opponents:

“I don’t look powerful but when you feel it. You know what I told you yesterday, everybody has a plan until they face me,” he told Mitch Chilson in his post-fight interview.

Truth be told, some pundits and fans alike thought Eersel would have a hard time against the hard-hitting Menshikov.

The Russian ONE debutant carried over an 11-fight winning streak of his own and had 19 knockouts in 27 career wins.

Menshikov even looked like he came straight out of an action movie. He sported a menacing physique, appearing like a lean and mean machine standing face-to-face with the double champ.

Eersel, though, wasn’t impressed and ended up with the fastest knockout win of his storied career inside the Circle.

The Surinamese-Dutch fighter exploited the chink in Menshikov’s armor right away, deceiving him with a beautiful feint before clocking him with a fight-ending left hook.

The way Eersel made it look easy against a formidable foe certainly proves he has no plans of giving up the top spot anytime soon.

Catch the replay of ‘The Immortal’s highly-impressive performance at ONE Fight Night 11, which is available free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Poll : 0 votes