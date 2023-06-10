ONE Fight Night 11 results: Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov

In the ONE Fight Night 11 main event, reigning ONE two-sport world champion Regian Eersel returned to defend his lightweight Muay Thai world title against debuting Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov.

‘The Immortal’ stepped into Lumpinee Boxing Stadium riding a 21-fight win streak spanning seven years. Eersel has established himself as one of the greatest strikers in combat sports today, but he’s never met someone quite as dangerous as Menshikov. With a 27-1 record and 19 victories by way of KO, Menshikov was ready to end Eersel’s legendary run inside Thailand’s Mecca of Muay Thai.

Dmitry Menshikov came out and quickly put his power on display, but Regian Eerel’s length and reach advantage was used to perfection in the opening moments.

Forty seconds into the first round, Eersel threw a straight right followed by a flying knee that backed up Menshikov. As Menshikov backed up, Eersel used his reach advantage to land a grazing left hand that put the Russian on the mat.

Menshikov attempted to answer the referee’s count but struggled to get back to his feet with his equilibrium clearly out of whack. Recognizing this, referee Olivier Coste called for the stoppage less than a minute into the contest.

Official Result: Regian Eersel def. Dmitry Menshikov via TKO (strikes) at 0:46 of Round 1.

Full results from ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video

Regian Eersel defeats Dmitry Menshikov via KO at 0:46 to retain the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title

Kade Ruotolo defeats Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision to retain the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title

Ilya Freymanov defeats Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:18 of round one (MMA - featherweight)

Superbon defeats Tayfun Ozcan via KO at 1:46 of round two (kickboxing – featherweight)

Mansur Malachiev defeats Jeremy Miado via submission (D’arce choke) at 4:31 of round one (MMA - strawweight)

Arian Sadikovic defeats Nieky Holzken via unanimous decision (kickboxing - catchweight 176 lbs)

Kwon Won Il defeats Artem Belakh via TKO at 3:57 of round two (MMA - bantamweight)

Martine Michieletto defeats Amber Kitchen via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 129.25 lbs)

Hu Yong defeats Woo Sung Hoon via split decision (MMA - flyweight)

Rade Opacic defeats Guto Inocente via unanimous decision (kickboxing - heavyweight)

