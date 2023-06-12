Superbon reveals head kick KO a regular part of his training camp

Superbon Singha Mawynn might just have some of the best kicks in combat sports right now.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion once again displayed the sheer destruction that his legs are capable of, separating Tayfun Ozcan from his consciousness with one swift blow at ONE Fight 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video last Friday.

The Thai megastar, who was coming off his first setback inside the Circle against the division’s new ruler Chingiz Allazov, was eager to make a statement in his old stomping grounds at Lumpinee Stadium.

Superbon did just that and more, blocking Ozcan’s best shots, before casually stepping back and uncorking a counter-left high kick that’s now being constantly replayed around the world.

‘Turbine’ went limp upon impact and was mercifully saved by the referee.

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Superbon said he practices those kicks all the time with the legendary Trainer Gae:

“Normally we train [for] this. For me, if you can see the videos with my head trainer, we train this head kick all the time.”

While the 32-year-old has complete mastery of “The Art of Eight Limbs”, there’s no doubt that Superbon’s opponents are most wary of those kicks of his.

After all, he nonchalantly throws it with such dexterity and grace, all the while packing an insane amount of knockout power.

In fact, Superbon is quite ambidextrous as well, as he used the same technique, albeit with a right high kick, to send pound-for-pound great Giorgio Petrosyan to the shadow realm in an eerily similar manner.

Relive the latest entry to Superbon’s astonishing personal highlight reel by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 11. The entire card is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

