ONE Fight Night 11: Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE Championship’s attitude of gratitude was once again in full display at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video on Friday.

The Singapore-based promotion once again handed out $50,000 USD bonuses to four valiant warriors who went above and beyond with exciting performances inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In what has become some sort of tradition, Mitch Chilson enthusiastically gave out the incentive money during his post-fight interviews, courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Let’s take a look at the four deserving fighters who went home with their pockets full after ONE Fight Night 11.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the replay of the entire 10-fight spectacle free of charge.

#4. Kwon Won Il (bantamweight MMA)

After the first three matches of the card all went the distance, Kwon Won Il made sure the judges were not involved in his bout with Artem Belakh.

The trigger-happy striker from South Korea displayed his underrated grappling defense, avoiding the submission and escaping beautifully after the Russian took his back in round 1.

‘Pretty Boy’ did what he does best in round 2, marching forward and flooring Belakh with a ferocious one-two.

Kwon followed him to the ground with a punishing barrage of punches, a knee, and some elbows for good measure.

After collecting the first 50 Gs of the evening, Kwon let out a rather spirited and explicit message to his detractors.

Modesty aside, the South Korean fighter is indeed a treat to watch and we can’t wait to see him back inside the Circle.

#3. Superbon (featherweight kickboxing)

The ousted king is truly gunning for his lost crown.

Superbon Singha Mawynn performed his best Mirko Cro Cop impression, flatlining Tayfun Ozcan with a terrifying left high kick KO to add another entry to his insane highlight reel.

Midway into round 2, ‘Turbine’ thought he was getting the better of Superbon when he unleased an impressive punch combination near the ring ropes.

The former featherweight kickboxing champion, however, simply tightened his guard and took one step back before uncorking that signature roundhouse counter that has felled a lot of opponents in the past.

Ozcan never knew what hit him and was out before his unconscious body could hit the canvas. The knockout was eerily similar to Superbon’s crazy head kick KO win over Giorgio Petrosyan.

Post-fight, Superbon beamed with pride as he received the well-deserved cash and called for a rematch with reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

#2. Ilya Freymanov (featherweight MMA)

There’s a new boogeyman in the 155-pound division and his name is Ilya Freymanov.

The Russian is making a habit of cashing in on those $50,000 cheques, as he received his second bonus in two fights inside the Circle so far.

After that money-clinching victory over Martin Nguyen last year, Freymanov silenced fellow heavy-hitter Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, who was looking to take his place in the featherweight rankings.

The Mongolian gave him quite the scare early on and even dropped the Kuznya Fight Club standout.

Freymanov got his bearings back and uncorked a deadly knee from the clinch to return the favor and sent Zoltsetseg to the mats. He rained down hellacious elbows from mount and forced the 26-year-old to give up his back.

That was all she wrote once Freymanov flattened him out and sunk in a tight rear naked choke for the victory.

#1. Regian Eersel (lightweight Muay Thai world title)

It was a quick night at the office for two-sport world champion Regian Eersel, as he pocketed $50,000 in bonus cash for 46 seconds of work.

Your eyes are not deceiving you. It took less than a minute for ‘The Immortal’ to dispatch fearsome challenger Dmitry Menshikov to send the entire arena into a frenzy.

The Surinamese-Dutch fighter, who’s known for his high fight IQ, noticed holes in the Russian’s armor and exploited it right away.

After a jab, Eersel used a deceiving feint and faked a left knee to the body, causing the challenger to react.

That split-second lapse proved to be fatal for Menshikov, as the follow-up left cross grazed the top of his forehead and shook his equilibrium.

Visibly on wobbly legs, the ONE debutant tried to get back on his feet but was clearly no longer in the condition to continue, forcing referee Olivier Coste to stop the match.

Eersel now owns a ridiculous 22-fight winning streak and effectively ended Menshikov’s 11 straight wins in the process.

