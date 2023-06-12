Kade Ruotolo slightly disappointed he couldn’t get the finish against Tommy Langaker

Tommy Langaker was indeed Kade Ruotolo’s toughest test yet, but the 20-year-old savant was still able to walk away from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in tow.

After a hard-fought 10-minute war in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video last Friday, Ruotolo prevailed by unanimous decision, using relentless pressure, slick transitions, and unique submission entries.

Despite successfully defending his 26 pounds of gold for the second time, the Atos standout admitted he really wanted to do it in a more decisive fashion by submitting the Norwegian challenger.

He told Mitch Chilson Circleside in his ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview:

“I was really hoping to get a proper underhook and be able to fish for that D’arce [choke]. I just couldn’t find that exact window I was looking for. I need to kind of make adjustments for the next one, but I’m definitely more motivated than ever to get that sub.”

For the record, it wasn’t for the lack of trying on Ruotolo’s part. He attacked Langaker from all fronts with feverish gusto for the duration of their highly-technical match.

Both grapplers got their licks in, as the Wulfing Academy standout started it off by performing his incredible matrix guard to take the youngest ADCC world champion’s back.

Langaker even locked in what appeared to be a tight heel hook on the champion, but Ruotolo masterfully spun around to alleviate the pressure.

The San Diego, California native also came close to finishing the match via an Estima lock midway into the bout.

The replay of this incredible grappling display at ONE Fight Night 11 is available for replay, free of charge, for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

