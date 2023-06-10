ONE Fight Night 11 results: Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo was tested like never before in his second world title defense against the gutsy Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video on Friday.

Action picked up right away inside Lumpinee Stadium after the obligatory slap-bump, as the IBJJF world champions worked for strong pummels and under hooks.

Kade Ruotolo had a brief single leg, but Tommy Langaker wisely moved his leg away to keep it standing. The Atos standout was able to bring the fight to the ground around the 8:48 mark using a beautiful fake out straight into an outside trip.

Langaker, however, went straight for his patented K-Guard and performed a successful Matrix back take to threaten the champion. The Norwegian grappler latched on to a tight heel hook, but Ruotolo kept rolling away to alleviate pressure near the ring ropes.

Referee Vitor Shaolin acknowledged it as a legitimate submission attempt and had Langaker up 1-0 in the scorecards.

Ruotolo used Langaker’s own weapon and threatened with a back take and was able to escape straight to half guard position.

The 20-year-old phenom applied some relentless pressure passing, but Langaker’s formidable guard proved to be as good as advertised. They traded heel hooks around the six-minute mark but neither one was able to score a catch.

The champion postured up and attempted the Ruotolo signature of stepping on the leg to pass, but Langaker was ready for it and displayed insane flexibility to retain his guard.

The youngest ADCC world champion caught one of Langaker’s legs and locked in a straight Achilles lock at the three-minute mark to even the score at one legitimate submission a piece.

Langaker grimaced as Ruotolo kept his punishing pace. They figured in another 50-50 position, as Ruotolo tried to pull the challenger’s knee past his hip line.

In the dying seconds of the high-wire match, Ruotolo attempted a straight armbar and another Achilles lock but was unable to sync in either one as time expired. His activity, however, awarded him a close victory to keep his belt and unbeaten 4-0 record inside the Circle.

Final result: Kade Ruotolo defeats Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision to retain the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title.

After the hard-fought win, Kade Ruotolo told Mitch Chilson what he plans to do next:

“Whoever wants it really. I’m really looking towards MMA, to be honest with you. MMA is really in my heart, and I’ve been training it.”

