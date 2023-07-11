Jarred Brooks eyes match-ups with top flyweights, including Demetrious Johnson 

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks hopes to one day share the Circle with some of the promotion’s biggest flyweights, including reigning ONE world champion Demeterious Johnson and top-ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov.

The American-born Brooks etched his name in the history books at ONE 164 last year, scoring a decisive unanimous decision victory against Joshua Pacio to capture the ONE strawweight world championship. Since then, ‘The Monkey God’ is yet to book his first world title defense, but a lot of fans and pundits still want to see him run it back with the Filipino.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks revealed that the matchups currently on his mind include cross-divisional scraps with some of the biggest names in the promotion, including pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson.

“Things that are on my mind are like Demetrious Johnson, Kairat, you know those higher-level names to where it’s just gonna bring me more into stardom and more into the fans’ eyes.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ last appeared inside the Circle at the promotion’s critically-acclaimed North American debut on May 5. Invading the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 featured some of the biggest names in combat sports, but none were bigger than DJ who delivered a showstopping performance in his flyweight title trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes.

With back-to-back wins over his Brazilian rival and 26 pounds of ONE gold firmly strapped around his waist, Demetrious Johnson could potentially ride off into the sunset, but ‘The Monkey God’ hopes he’ll get the opportunity to share the Circle with ‘Mighty Mouse’ at least once before the multi-time world champion hangs up his gloves for good.

Who do you think comes out on top in a potential superfight between ONE world champions Jarred Brooks and Demetrious Johnson?

